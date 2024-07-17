WATCH: Footage from the ER as a bleeding Trump walks in

The video shows the raw emotions felt by Americans as news of the attempt on Trump’s life spread, and the moments of relief upon seeing him walking inside under his own power.

WATCH A patient at the Butler, Pennsylvania hospital captured the tense moment when President Trump arrived. The ER waiting room buzzed with shock and concern as news spread that Donald Trump had been shot. pic.twitter.com/jYcNeB5dbG — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 17, 2024