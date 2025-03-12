WATCH: ‘From the river to the sea – Jewish women will be free,’ declares Israeli minister in stirring UN speech March 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-from-the-river-to-the-sea-jewish-women-will-be-free-declares-israeli-minister-in-stirring-un-speech/ Email Print At a UN event marking 30 years since the Beijing Declaration, Israeli Minister for Women’s Empowerment May Golan fiercely condemned the organization’s silence on brutal violence against women in Israel and beyond, calling out its absurd hypocrisy.May Golan's speech at the UN . Several countries left the room refusing to listen to him. pic.twitter.com/zgISHBBrws— rer14 ️ (@basher1822) March 12, 2025 Israeli womenMay GolanUnited Nations