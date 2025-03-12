Search

WATCH: ‘From the river to the sea – Jewish women will be free,’ declares Israeli minister in stirring UN speech

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-from-the-river-to-the-sea-jewish-women-will-be-free-declares-israeli-minister-in-stirring-un-speech/
Email Print

At a UN event marking 30 years since the Beijing Declaration, Israeli Minister for Women’s Empowerment May Golan fiercely condemned the organization’s silence on brutal violence against women in Israel and beyond, calling out its absurd hypocrisy.

>