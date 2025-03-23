WATCH: Graduating IDF soldier receives fallen brother’s beret in moving ceremony March 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-graduating-idf-soldier-receives-her-fallen-brothers-beret-in-moving-ceremony/ Email Print Talia Butzchak, honoring her fallen brother Sergeant Oshri Moshe Butzchak, graduated from the Nachal Brigade’s officers’ course, receiving his green beret from their parents in a powerful tribute to his sacrifice.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-23-at-17.14.39_17c5e8c9.mp4 beret ceremonyfallen IDF soldierIDF