WATCH: Graduating IDF soldier receives fallen brother’s beret in moving ceremony

Talia Butzchak, honoring her fallen brother Sergeant Oshri Moshe Butzchak, graduated from the Nachal Brigade’s officers’ course, receiving his green beret from their parents in a powerful tribute to his sacrifice.

