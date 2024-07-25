WATCH: Hamas supporters burn American flags, deface Columbus Memorial during Netanyahu’s speech

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended on Union Station in Washington, DC and violently attacked police officers, burned American flags, and hoisted terror flags near Capitol Hill.

#NOW American Flag Taken Down from a pole outside of Union station and Burned near Capitol building in DC, Including effigy of Netanyahu Thousands gathered in DC to protest for Palestine and against Netanyahu

Democrats attacking police in Washington DC…

"HaMaS is comin(g)". America,July 2024-the month when a former President was almost killed,the current President was released from duty and the communists are trying to destroy the American democracy. Iran,Qatar, Russia,China are laughing their ass off.

Is Jihad o'clock !

The fact that this shit is even allowed in the nation's capital, and in broad daylight the American flag is taken down and burned while the Palestinian flag is raised… THIS IS WHAT A FUCKING INSURRECTION LOOKS LIKE!!!







Injuries, defacement, violence, riot police, destruction, and the stench of moral and intellectual depravity abound. For those who have not been, Union Station and its semi circle plaza is one of the finest examples of American beaux arts civic structure still standing.…






