WATCH: Hamas supporters burn American flags, deface Columbus Memorial during Netanyahu’s speech July 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hama-supporting-protesters-burn-american-flags-deface-columbus-memorial/ Email Print Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended on Union Station in Washington, DC and violently attacked police officers, burned American flags, and hoisted terror flags near Capitol Hill. #NOW American Flag Taken Down from a pole outside of Union station and Burned near Capitol building in DC, Including effigy of Netanyahu Thousands gathered in DC to protest for Palestine and against Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/wPnFu5NLRg — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) July 24, 2024 Democrats attacking police in Washington DC… pic.twitter.com/cnrvkAzzvV — @amuse (@amuse) July 24, 2024 “HaMaS is comin(g)”. America,July 2024-the month when a former President was almost killed,the current President was released from duty and the communists are trying to destroy the American democracy. Iran,Qatar, Russia,China are laughing their ass off. Is Jihad o’clock ! pic.twitter.com/CrYW89Jl5N — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) July 24, 2024 Read WATCH: Netanyahu visits IDF soldiers stationed on northern border The fact that this shit is even allowed in the nation’s capital, and in broad daylight the American flag is taken down and burned while the Palestinian flag is raised… THIS IS WHAT A FUCKING INSURRECTION LOOKS LIKE!!! pic.twitter.com/FINvu0DVfa — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) July 25, 2024 Injuries, defacement, violence, riot police, destruction, and the stench of moral and intellectual depravity abound. For those who have not been, Union Station and its semi circle plaza is one of the finest examples of American beaux arts civic structure still standing.… pic.twitter.com/ETDqJzQfPj — V24_Investigations (@V24Investigates) July 24, 2024 I truly struggle to understand how some of the “pro-Palestine” protesters come up with the most vile, hateful, despicable, and awful messages and actions to demonstrate in support of Gaza or the Palestinian cause. What occurred today in Washington DC among some protesters who… pic.twitter.com/Sj04jzytJJ — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) July 25, 2024 Read Former Israeli PM asks US Congress to cancel Netanyahu's invitation American flagsanti-Israel protestersBenjamin NetanyahuWashington DC