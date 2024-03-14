WATCH: Hezbollah leader ‘salutes’ Michigan’s uncommitted voters March 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-leader-salutes-michigans-uncommitted-voters/ Email Print The terror groups leader voiced his admiration for the voters saying its the best way to pressure Biden. Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: We Salute the People Who Demonstrate in the US; Voting “Uncommitted” in the Democratic Primary Is the Most Influential Means of Pressure on Biden and His Administration #Hizbullah #uncommitted pic.twitter.com/HqRjixx0nH— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 14, 2024 Biden AdministrationHassan NasrallahHezbollahMichigan votersuncommitted