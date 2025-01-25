WATCH: Hostages tearfully reunite with family after brutal captivity January 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hostages-tearfully-reunite-with-family-after-brutal-captivity/ Email Print Hamas released four Israeli hostages Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19 in exchange for 200 violent Palestinian terrorists.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-25-at-18.07.38_d67679e4.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-25-at-18.07.39_e3cea1c6.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-25-at-18.41.21_d3357df8.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-25-at-18.41.22_03f25832.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-25-at-18.18.44_11f02ffa.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-25-at-18.15.10_46013b01.mp4Moments we’ll never forget ❤️Our girls are home @IDF pic.twitter.com/Bd1OgoDLlY— Israel ישראל (@Israel) January 25, 2025 GazaHamashostagesreunion