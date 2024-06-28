WATCH: ‘I really don’t know what he said and neither does he’ June 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-i-really-dont-know-what-he-said-and-neither-does-he/ Email Print The 2024 presidential debate was a huge victory for candidate Donald Trump, as President Biden showed his inability to form coherent sentences and answer questions correctly.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-28-at-10.23.41_70fc8663.mp4 Biden AdministrationDonald TrumpPresidential debate