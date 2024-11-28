WATCH: IDF airstrike eliminates terrorist aiming rocket in the Gaza Strip November 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrike-eliminates-terrorist-aiming-rocket-in-the-gaza-strip/ Email Print With the ceasefire in Lebanon holding for now, the IDF can earn its attention towards stamping out the last remnants of Hamas and Gaza and secure the releases of the hostages.IDF spotted a Palestinian terrorist attempting to launch a rocket from Gaza.The terrorist and his rocket don’t exist anymore… pic.twitter.com/W1lnTOUgx2— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 28, 2024 airstrikeGazaIDFrocket