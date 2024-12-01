WATCH: IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists gathering weapons from inside Lebanese church, violating ceasefire December 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-hezbollah-terrorists-gathering-weapons-from-inside-lebanese-church-violating-ceasefire/ Email Print In breach of the current ceasefire, IDF troops located and killed several armed Hezbollah terrorists entering a church known to be used by the terror group and found a tunnel shaft holding weapons hidden inside.CEASEFIREIDF: The IDF eliminated armed Hezbollah operatives who were planning hostile actions within a church in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/UuPUfixMeE— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 1, 2024 ceasefire violationchurchHezbollahIDF