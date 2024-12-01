Search

WATCH: IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists gathering weapons from inside Lebanese church, violating ceasefire

In breach of the current ceasefire, IDF troops located and killed several armed Hezbollah terrorists entering a church known to be used by the terror group and found a tunnel shaft holding weapons hidden inside.

