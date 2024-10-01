WATCH: IDF releases evidence from over 70 covert raids in Lebanon over recent months October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-releases-evidence-from-over-70-covert-raids-in-lebanon-over-recent-months/ Email Print These missions have led to the seizure of more than 30 tons of explosives and a vast array of weaponry, including advanced anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles manufactured in Russia, Iran, and China. Listen to IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari as he reveals Hezbollah’s plan to “Conquer the Galilee” and commit another October 7-style massacre: pic.twitter.com/4AdYsoJDLv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024 Read WATCH: IDF destroys Hamas weapons depot embedded in Rafah school Read WATCH: IDF intensifies counterterror operations in Jenin HezbollahIDFLebanonRadwan forcesraids