WATCH: IDF releases evidence from over 70 covert raids in Lebanon over recent months

These missions have led to the seizure of more than 30 tons of explosives and a vast array of weaponry, including advanced anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles manufactured in Russia, Iran, and China.











