WATCH: IDF soldiers stop training to dance with bride during her pictures

Golani soldiers paused their running exercise to sing and dance around a bride, bringing happiness and joy to the couple on their special day.During a Golani Brigade race, the soldiers stumbled upon a bride and groom and chose to take an unexpected action that left them all amazed.There's truly nothing like bringing joy to a couple on their special day. pic.twitter.com/CaE0k6lYUU— Eli Afriat (@EliAfriatISR) November 3, 2024