WATCH: IDF uncovers bomb hidden in washing machine in Jenin

IDF forces uncovered an observation room with gas canisters intended for making IEDs, located a bomb hidden in a washing machine in Jenin, and destroyed dozens of IEDs planted on roads to target their troops.







