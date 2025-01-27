WATCH: IDF uncovers bomb hidden in washing machine in Jenin

IDF forces uncovered an observation room with gas canisters intended for making IEDs, located a bomb hidden in a washing machine in Jenin, and destroyed dozens of IEDs planted on roads to target their troops.

An IDF bulldozer hit an explosive device in Tulkarm

This is the reason why the IDF uses bulldozers to rip up the roads in many of these Nazi run cities because they hide bombs under the road for when IDF forces enter pic.twitter.com/vmrLZU7r35

