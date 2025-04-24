Search

WATCH: Israel comes to a standstill as sirens mark Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-comes-to-standstill-as-siren-marks-yom-hashoah-holocaust-remembrance-day/
Email Print

Sirens wailed across Israel as over 7 million Jews stood in silence to honor the victims of the Holocaust—remembering the atrocities endured, celebrating the resilience of the living, and ensuring their stories are never forgotten.

>