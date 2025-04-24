WATCH: Israel comes to a standstill as sirens mark Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day April 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-comes-to-standstill-as-siren-marks-yom-hashoah-holocaust-remembrance-day/ Email Print Sirens wailed across Israel as over 7 million Jews stood in silence to honor the victims of the Holocaust—remembering the atrocities endured, celebrating the resilience of the living, and ensuring their stories are never forgotten.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-24-at-10.22.31_96f1b71a.mp4Women’s Protest held silent demonstration during Yom Hashoa siren at Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv — honoring Holocaust victims and calling for the return of the hostages.credit: Danor Aharon pic.twitter.com/b7t4hWTO9T— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 24, 2025 This siren marks two minutes of silence across Israel for Yom HaShoah, a solemn tribute to the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. A moment to remember. A moment to never forget. NEVER AGAIN! ️✡️ pic.twitter.com/Q1LVaQsbFe — GuyNFT (@GuyImprov) April 24, 2025At the Kotel during the Yom HaShoah siren.The entire country pauses for 2 minutes each year on Holocaust Memorial Day in remembrance of all those who perished. ️ pic.twitter.com/BNVfyOW58F— Asian Kosher Cowboy אוריה שמואל (@0321K9) April 24, 2025 holocaust remembrance daysirenYom Hashoah