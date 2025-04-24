WATCH: Israel comes to a standstill as sirens mark Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day

Sirens wailed across Israel as over 7 million Jews stood in silence to honor the victims of the Holocaust—remembering the atrocities endured, celebrating the resilience of the living, and ensuring their stories are never forgotten.

Women’s Protest held silent demonstration during Yom Hashoa siren at Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv — honoring Holocaust victims and calling for the return of the hostages. credit: Danor Aharon pic.twitter.com/b7t4hWTO9T — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 24, 2025

This siren marks two minutes of silence across Israel for Yom HaShoah, a solemn tribute to the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. A moment to remember. A moment to never forget. NEVER AGAIN! ️✡️ pic.twitter.com/Q1LVaQsbFe — GuyNFT (@GuyImprov) April 24, 2025