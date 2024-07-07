WATCH: Israeli children chant Psalms as they take cover from rocket fire July 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-children-chant-psalms-as-they-take-cover-from-rocket-fire/ Email Print Hezbollah indiscriminately bombs civilian communities with no regard for how many casualties are incurred from daily rocket fire or who they are. A video of a group of kids lying on the ground petrified of the rockets being fired at them from Hezbollah. They are reciting Psalms pic.twitter.com/Io9KZrsWek— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 7, 2024 childrenciviliansHezbollahrockets