WATCH: Israeli forces in dramatic firefight with barricaded terrorists

By Anna Epshtein, TPS

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian terrorists in a shootout in Qabatiya, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday.

Soldiers entered Qabatiya, near Jenin, to arrest a Palestinian who was planning an “imminent attack” on Israeli civilians.

During the raid, the primary suspect attempted to flee across rooftops while two other Palestinians men opened fire on the security forces from inside the building.

Footage released by the Israeli Police showed an the intense exchange of fire, a rocket being fired at the barricaded building, and then an army engineering vehicle demolishing the building.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 5,300 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, of whom around 40% are associated with Hamas.