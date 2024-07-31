Search

WATCH: Israeli hands out sweets to celebrate Haniyeh’s assassination

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-hands-out-sweets-to-celebrate-haniyehs-assassination/
Email Print

An airstrike struck Ismail Haniyeh’s second floor bedroom at 2:30 am in Tehran, killing the Hamas chief.

Read  Imagine Hitler with nuclear bombs; now imagine Iran's mullahs with nuclear bombs

>