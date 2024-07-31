WATCH: Israeli hands out sweets to celebrate Haniyeh’s assassination July 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-hands-out-sweets-to-celebrate-haniyehs-assassination/ Email Print An airstrike struck Ismail Haniyeh’s second floor bedroom at 2:30 am in Tehran, killing the Hamas chief. Israelis handing out sweets to celebrate Ismail Haniyeh’s FAFO moment: pic.twitter.com/eSh2BgY7xW — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 31, 2024 אצל הפלסטינים מחלקים ממתקים לחגוג רצח של ישראל חפים מפשע, אנחנו לא כמוהם- אנחנו מרשים לעצמנו לחגוג רק כשרב מרצחים ארכי טרוריסט חוסל. אז כן, מותר לחגוג את זה, צריך לחגוג את זה! והנה מחלקים בקלאוות בשדרות עכשיו, בתיאבון! pic.twitter.com/4d8mRamqbe — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) July 31, 2024 Israelis are handing out sweets to celebrate the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. What a joyful morning. pic.twitter.com/fZZwbwQLWe — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 31, 2024 Read Imagine Hitler with nuclear bombs; now imagine Iran's mullahs with nuclear bombs AssassinationIranIsmail Haniyehsweets