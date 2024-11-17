Search

WATCH: Israeli jets pound Beirut, eliminate Hezbollah propaganda chief

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-jets-pound-beirut-eliminate-hezbollah-propaganda-chief/
Email Print

According to Reuters, the Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted strike on a bunker in Beirut on Sunday, killing Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah’s chief of propaganda.

>