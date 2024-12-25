WATCH: Israeli special forces arrest several wanted Palestinians in counterterror raid December 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-special-forces-arrest-several-wanted-palestinians-in-counterterror-raid/ Email Print The IDF has carried out numerous operations in Tulkarm, Nablus, and surrounding villages in recent days, aiming to address the escalating threat of terrorism.ISRAEL: Israeli special forces caught on camera this morning infiltrating Ein Beit al-Ma’, which is near Shchem. Multiple terror suspects were arrested. pic.twitter.com/W4aEC5X9QW— KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) December 25, 2024 CounterterrorismIDFNablusTerrorism