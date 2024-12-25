WATCH: Israeli special forces arrest several wanted Palestinians in counterterror raid

The IDF has carried out numerous operations in Tulkarm, Nablus, and surrounding villages in recent days, aiming to address the escalating threat of terrorism.

ISRAEL: Israeli special forces caught on camera this morning infiltrating Ein Beit al-Ma’, which is near Shchem. Multiple terror suspects were arrested. pic.twitter.com/W4aEC5X9QW — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) December 25, 2024