WATCH: JD Vance jokes he’s prepping for Walz debate by using an embellisher and liar stand-in

JD Vance, the fiery pick of Donald Trump for vice president, recently poked at Kamala Harris for not showing up to interviews or doing any press conferences since becoming the Democratic nominee.

LMAO Reporter: “How are you preparing for a debate with Tim Walz?”@JDVance: “Well I found a good friend from back home who embellishes and lies a lot and I'm having him stand in for Tim Walz.”

