Search

WATCH: Jenin terrorist defends clashes with PA – ‘They steal money from martyrs and their families’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jenin-terrorist-defends-clashes-with-pa-they-steal-money-from-martyrs-and-their-families/
Email Print

A turf war has been ongoing for the past few weeks, with PA security forces conducting several raids on terror compounds in Palestinian villages to root out any extremists.

>