WATCH: Jewish protesters forcibly removed from Irish president’s Holocaust Remembrance Day speech

During his Holocaust Remembrance Day speech, Irish President Michael D. Higgins—who has previously been accused of making anti-Israel remarks—criticized Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza, prompting Jewish attendees to defend the Jewish state, which ultimately led to their removal from the venue.

Anti-Semitic incident in Ireland: The President of Ireland attacked Israel regarding the war in Gaza in a speech he gave no less on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Jews and Israelis attending the ceremony protested his remarks and were violently removed… pic.twitter.com/c1d4RDSFdB — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 26, 2025