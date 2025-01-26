Search

WATCH: Jewish protesters forcibly removed from Irish president’s Holocaust Remembrance Day speech

During his Holocaust Remembrance Day speech, Irish President Michael D. Higgins—who has previously been accused of making anti-Israel remarks—criticized Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza, prompting Jewish attendees to defend the Jewish state, which ultimately led to their removal from the venue.

