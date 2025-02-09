WATCH: Jews attacked with scissors in Crown Heights over Shabbat February 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jews-attacked-with-scissors-in-crown-heights-over-shabbat/ Email Print As a father and son walked home from synagogue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Saturday afternoon, a man armed with scissors suddenly attacked, attempting to cut off one of the victim’s ears.A man has stabbed Orthodox Jews near a synagogue in New York City pic.twitter.com/SBOP4JTasy— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 9, 2025 AntisemitismassaultCrown Heights