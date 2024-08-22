Search

WATCH: Mosab Hassan Yousef shreds ‘arrogant’ pro-Palestinian college student

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mosab-hassan-yousef-shreds-arrogant-pro-palestinian-college-student/
Email Print

The Son of Hamas called this student a ‘useful idiot’ for advocating for Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, which Mosab said makes him a terrorist himself.

>