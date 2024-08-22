WATCH: Mosab Hassan Yousef shreds ‘arrogant’ pro-Palestinian college student August 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mosab-hassan-yousef-shreds-arrogant-pro-palestinian-college-student/ Email Print The Son of Hamas called this student a ‘useful idiot’ for advocating for Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, which Mosab said makes him a terrorist himself. Nothing is more satisfying than watching arrogant students shut down by the very people they claim to speak for. pic.twitter.com/jJ0jacQnEr — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) August 22, 2024 HamasMosab Hassan Yousefpro-Palestinian students