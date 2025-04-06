Search

WATCH: Netanyahu hails Hungary as key ally, unveils strategic defense pact

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-hails-hungary-as-key-ally-unveils-strategic-defense-pact/
Email Print

As he departed for the U.S. following a pivotal visit to Hungary, Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed the country as a steadfast ally of Israel, announcing expanded cooperation on munitions production to bolster Israel’s war efforts and advance shared defense objectives.

>