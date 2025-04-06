WATCH: Netanyahu hails Hungary as key ally, unveils strategic defense pact April 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-hails-hungary-as-key-ally-unveils-strategic-defense-pact/ Email Print As he departed for the U.S. following a pivotal visit to Hungary, Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed the country as a steadfast ally of Israel, announcing expanded cooperation on munitions production to bolster Israel’s war efforts and advance shared defense objectives.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-06-at-19.21.22_cc219d15.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuHungaryICC