WATCH: Nova survivors who both lost their right legs are finally married

Ben Benjamin and Gali Segal who both lost their right legs during the horrific attack at the Nova festival were finally able to get married.

Mazal tov to Gali and Ben Both of them lost their right leg after it was shot by terrorists at the Nova festival and last night they got married which they had planned to do before the festival pic.twitter.com/4vmuQQiNy0 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 26, 2024