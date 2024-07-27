WATCH: Nova survivors who both lost their right legs are finally married July 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nova-survivors-who-both-lost-right-legs-are-finally-married/ Email Print Ben Benjamin and Gali Segal who both lost their right legs during the horrific attack at the Nova festival were finally able to get married. Mazal tov to Gali and Ben Both of them lost their right leg after it was shot by terrorists at the Nova festival and last night they got married which they had planned to do before the festival pic.twitter.com/4vmuQQiNy0 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 26, 2024 You can’t watch this without crying. Ben Benjamin and Gali Segal were both critically injured by Hamas on October 7th at the Nova Music Festival and lost their right legs. Tonight is their wedding.❤️ Am Yisrael Chai. pic.twitter.com/Q16QOUGOA5 — Vivid. (@VividProwess) July 25, 2024 Read WATCH: Injured Israeli released after 9-month recovery from Nova massacre amputeesBen BenjaminGali SegalNova Festival