Search

WATCH: Nova survivors who both lost their right legs are finally married

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nova-survivors-who-both-lost-right-legs-are-finally-married/
Email Print

Ben Benjamin and Gali Segal who both lost their right legs during the horrific attack at the Nova festival were finally able to get married.

Read  WATCH: Injured Israeli released after 9-month recovery from Nova massacre

>