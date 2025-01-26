WATCH: Palestinian official states ‘another Oct. 7 is ahead of us’ January 26, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-official-states-another-oct-7th-is-ahead-of-us/ Email Print Palestinian official Ali Faisal stated that another event like October 7th is on the horizon and will continue occurring until a Palestinian victory is achieved.Palestinian National Council Deputy Chairman Ali Faisal: Netanyahu Will Face a "New" October 7 of "Another Kind;" New Layers of Struggle Will Be Built Upon This, Until a Palestinian Victory is Achieved pic.twitter.com/IQPunlZXE9— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 26, 2025 Ali FaisalGazaOct 7th