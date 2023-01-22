WATCH: Palestinians with knives arrested in central Israel January 22, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-with-knives-arrested-in-central-israel/ Email Print Two Palestinians terror suspects were arrested at the Shilat Junction near the central Israeli city of Modi’in early Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe that were on their way to carrying out an attack. 🔴BREAKING: Two Palestinians arrested with knives in Israel, near Modi’in. pic.twitter.com/LVidI6kzo7 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 22, 2023 Modi'inPalestinian terrorStabbing