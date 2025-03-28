WATCH: PIJ releases footage of rocket attack on Israel March 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pij-releases-footage-of-rocket-attack-on-israel/ Email Print Terror groups in Gaza have launched multiple rocket attacks following the renewed IDF ground operation, prompting evacuations in several areas of the Strip.BREAKING: Palestinian Islamic Jihad proudly posts footage of the rockets they launched from Gaza at Israel.They simultaneously say that Gaza has no aid or supplies. When Gaza begins prioritizing its people over terrorism, there will be peace. pic.twitter.com/CF2R33DR3v— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 28, 2025 GazaPIJRocket Attack