WATCH: PIJ releases footage of rocket attack on Israel

Terror groups in Gaza have launched multiple rocket attacks following the renewed IDF ground operation, prompting evacuations in several areas of the Strip.

BREAKING: Palestinian Islamic Jihad proudly posts footage of the rockets they launched from Gaza at Israel.

They simultaneously say that Gaza has no aid or supplies. When Gaza begins prioritizing its people over terrorism, there will be peace. pic.twitter.com/CF2R33DR3v

