WATCH: Ron DeSantis blasts Hamas as 'worshippers of death' October 29, 2023

Florida governor Ron DeSantis relayed a story about an IDF soldier watching his son's Brit Milah from afar, and calls 'Hamas worshippers of death.' Israel values life. Hamas terrorists worship death. Don't tell me there is a moral equivalence here. pic.twitter.com/4GObeNCX2W — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 28, 2023