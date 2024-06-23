WATCH: Satellite imagery of southern Lebanon before and after Oct. 7th June 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-satellite-imagery-of-southern-lebanon-before-and-after-oct-7th/ Email Print Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war they will not win, seeing as the IAF has acted with impunity, eliminating hundreds of terrorists and destroying critical infrastructure.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-23-at-19.30.16_b49babb7.mp4 airstrikesHezbollahIAFLebanon