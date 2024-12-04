WATCH: Satellite images show complete erasure of Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon December 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-satellite-images-show-complete-erasure-of-hezbollah-stronghold-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print The once-formidable Hezbollah fortress of Maroun al-Ras has been reduced to rubble by IDF troops, who completely dismantled it and confiscated all weapons posing a threat to Israel.UNBELIEVABLEHezbollah’s stronghold in Maroun al-Ras has been entirely erased. @BenTzionMacales pic.twitter.com/yq1z0UExTB— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 3, 2024 HezbollahIDFMaroun Al Ras