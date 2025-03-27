WATCH: Senate hearing brings awareness to antisemitism and foreign influence in universities

In a Senate hearing on March 27, 2025, dedicated advocates like Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Dr. Charles Asher Small addressed a troubling 500% rise in campus antisemitism, urging stronger university action to protect Jewish students and support Israel amid growing hostility.

“Our research has documented disturbing patterns of foreign influence through financial contributions that coincide with increased antisemitic activity, compromised academic freedom, and distorted campus discourse on issues related to Israel, Jews, and the Middle East.” Watch… pic.twitter.com/9LBxO6eHe8 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 27, 2025

NEW: Sen. Josh Hawley just unleashed on a Senate witness who said deporting Mahmoud Khalil is like McCarthyism. "I'm glad he is gone and I hope he never comes back." pic.twitter.com/I5QdU4RfZS — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) March 27, 2025

“Time and again, Jewish students are subtly told and made to feel that their actual safety is secondary to the political climate of the moment or other considerations.” Watch Rabbi Shemtov, @Chabad Executive VP, testify before the Senate HELP Committee: pic.twitter.com/M0iYFoVUQW — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 27, 2025