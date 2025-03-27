Search

WATCH: Senate hearing brings awareness to antisemitism and foreign influence in universities

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senate-hearing-brings-awareness-to-antisemitism-and-foreign-influence-in-universities/
Email Print

In a Senate hearing on March 27, 2025, dedicated advocates like Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Dr. Charles Asher Small addressed a troubling 500% rise in campus antisemitism, urging stronger university action to protect Jewish students and support Israel amid growing hostility.

Read  Trump task force to combat antisemitism announces visits to Columbia, nine other schools

>