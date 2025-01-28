WATCH: Senior terror leaders greet released prisoners at welcome ceremony in Egypt January 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-terror-leaders-greet-released-prisoners-at-welcome-ceremony-in-egypt/ Email Print Following the release of over one hundred prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza, many were sent to Egypt, where they were met with a hero’s welcome by senior Hamas and PIJ leaders. A ceremony honoring the vile murderous terrorists who were released from Israeli prisons in the hostage deal in the Egyptian capital, Cairo https://t.co/UmyXzAmwdH pic.twitter.com/23qNtSFtjc— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 28, 2025 EgyptPrisonersterorrism