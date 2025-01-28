WATCH: Senior terror leaders greet released prisoners at welcome ceremony in Egypt

Following the release of over one hundred prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza, many were sent to Egypt, where they were met with a hero’s welcome by senior Hamas and PIJ leaders.

A ceremony honoring the vile murderous terrorists who were released from Israeli prisons in the hostage deal in the Egyptian capital, Cairo https://t.co/UmyXzAmwdH pic.twitter.com/23qNtSFtjc — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 28, 2025