WATCH: Syria erupts into chaos as various forces battle overnight

March 7, 2025

On the night of March 6th-7th, 2025, pro-Assad loyalists clashed with Syria's new government in Latakia and Tartus, killing over 70, while separate fighting continued in northern Aleppo and Raqqah between Turkish and Kurish forces.This isn't Gaza. This isn't Judea and Samaria.This is Syria. Last night.Arabs murdering others Arabs, depending on what type of Arab they are.Why isn't this all over mainstream media? Oh right yeah, because they can't twist it and blame the Jews. pic.twitter.com/wGgf2eFtgA— Kosher (@koshercockney) March 7, 2025

WHAT HAPPENED IN SYRIA LAST NIGHT: Last night, Abu Muhammad al-Julani's regime faced its most significant challenge since taking power. A group of Assad loyalists, led by former senior officers, launched a coordinated military offensive in Tartus and Latakia.Caught off… pic.twitter.com/Uhb3RkPKbs — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) March 7, 2025

Syria, 3 months after regime change: pic.twitter.com/yvPXFki0Ah — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2025

Like Hamas, the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood terrorists' attack on Israel on 7th Oct., the Islamist regime in Syria is now dragging the bodies of minorities, including Alawites,Christians, and Druze,through the streets of Latakia.The media remain silentpic.twitter.com/rK1n2dpAGu — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) March 7, 2025

Read New Syrian textbooks designed to produce more jihadis

Syria seems to be breaking out into some sort of civil war. Huge numbers of "government" troops heading west and south and north and killing alawites, while the alawites are fighting back and killing government troops, and the Druze are fighting government troops, and the Kurds… pic.twitter.com/haDQN97y6m— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) March 6, 2025

WATCH Assad loyalists ambush HTS militants (Jolani forces) on the outskirts of Latakia, Syria. Insane footage. pic.twitter.com/HmPgN7OAiV— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 7, 2025

Abu Mohammad al-Julanipro-Iranian militiasSyria