WATCH: Syria erupts into chaos as various forces battle overnight

On the night of March 6th-7th, 2025, pro-Assad loyalists clashed with Syria’s new government in Latakia and Tartus, killing over 70, while separate fighting continued in northern Aleppo and Raqqah between Turkish and Kurish forces.

This isn’t Gaza.

This isn’t Judea and Samaria.

This is Syria. Last night.

Arabs murdering others Arabs, depending on what type of Arab they are.

Why isn’t this all over mainstream media?

Oh right yeah, because they can’t twist it and blame the Jews.

— Kosher (@koshercockney) March 7, 2025