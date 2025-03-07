Search

WATCH: Syria erupts into chaos as various forces battle overnight

On the night of March 6th-7th, 2025, pro-Assad loyalists clashed with Syria’s new government in Latakia and Tartus, killing over 70, while separate fighting continued in northern Aleppo and Raqqah between Turkish and Kurish forces.

