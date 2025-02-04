WATCH: Syrian leader Al-Julani meets with Erdoğan in Turkey February 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-leader-al-julani-meets-with-erdogan-in-turkey/ Email Print The newly ascended ruler of Syria, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, met with his ally and supporter, Turkish President Erdoğan, to discuss the Middle East, with Israel keeping a close eye on both of them.The Muslim brotherhood appointed Jolani as the big celebrity of the Middle East pic.twitter.com/H4exO7hL0g— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 4, 2025 ⚡️BREAKING: HTS leader Al-Jolani met with Turkish PM Erdogan in Ankara pic.twitter.com/aIdKjgJqm5— S2FUncensored (@S2FUncensored) February 4, 2025 Abu Mohammad al-JulaniMiddle EastPresident ErdoğanSyria