WATCH: Syrian leader Al-Julani meets with Erdoğan in Turkey

The newly ascended ruler of Syria, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, met with his ally and supporter, Turkish President Erdoğan, to discuss the Middle East, with Israel keeping a close eye on both of them.

