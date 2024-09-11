Search

WATCH: Tel Aviv social experiment reveals how connected Israelis are to tragedy

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tel-aviv-social-experiment-reveals-how-connected-israelis-are-to-tragedy/
Email Print

A whiteboard and sign reading ‘If you lost someone since Oct. 7th, write their name down,’ was filled in 18 minutes, highlighting the level of tragedy and loss Israelis face because of terrorism.

>