WATCH: Tel Aviv social experiment reveals how connected Israelis are to tragedy September 11, 2024 A whiteboard and sign reading 'If you lost someone since Oct. 7th, write their name down,' was filled in 18 minutes, highlighting the level of tragedy and loss Israelis face because of terrorism. Heartbreaking to see how quickly this board filled up. @letsdsomething @StandWithUs @AshleyBakshi @_danieltbraun moshe_shear pic.twitter.com/PJBngtPMUi — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) September 10, 2024 Oct 7thsocial experimentTel AvivTerrorism