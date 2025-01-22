Search

WATCH: The moment a terrorist stabs four in a nighttime attack in Tel Aviv

An off-duty female border patrol officer neutralized the attacker, a Moroccan citizen with U.S. residency, who wounded four Israelis in a stabbing spree in Tel Aviv.

