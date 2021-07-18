Search

WATCH: Tisha B’Av Prayers at Jerusalem’s Western Wall

On Tisha B’av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar which has already begun in Israel, Jews mourn the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem that were destroyed, along with other tragedies suffered by the Jewish people on this tragic day.

Watch the special Tisha B’Av prayers being recited at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.