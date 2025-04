WATCH: U.S. and Russia complete prisoner swap in Abu Dhabi

The UAE facilitated a high-stakes prisoner swap between the US and Russia, freeing American ballerina Ksenia Karelina—jailed over a $51 donation to Ukraine—in exchange for Russian businessman Arthur Petrov, accused of smuggling military microelectronics.

