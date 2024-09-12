WATCH: UN general assembly grants seat to ‘State of Palestine’ September 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-un-general-assembly-grants-seat-to-state-of-palestine/ Email Print Despite Israel’s insistence that granting ‘Palestine’ a seat is rewarding terrorism, the vote passed, and the representative sat between Sri Lanka and Sudan. NEW “Palestine” Has Been Granted a Seat at the General Assembly in the UN pic.twitter.com/ikcrJgeDL8 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 12, 2024 General AssemblyPalestineUN