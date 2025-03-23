WATCH: UN Special Rapporteur Albanese – ‘No war Israel waged against Palestinians can be deemed lawful’ March 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-un-special-rapporteur-albanese-no-war-israel-waged-against-palestinians-can-be-deemed-lawful/ Email Print UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, one of the most outspoken critics of Israel in the United Nations, has accused the country of genocide and apartheid.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-22-at-22.25.22_6a43ffa4.mp4 AntisemitismFrancesca AlbaneseUnited Nations