WATCH: UN vehicles tour the destruction in Gaza August 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-un-vehicles-tour-the-destruction-in-gaza/ Email Print The United Nations is complicit in Gaza’s destruction by enabling Hamas through funding and failing to demand the immediate release of hostages. WATCH The UN tours Gaza, witnessing firsthand the devastation Hxmas has inflicted on the Palestinian people. They can end this today by releasing the Israeli and American hostages. pic.twitter.com/AIouVBtlRC — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 18, 2024 destructionGazaUN