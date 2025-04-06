WATCH: US jets target Houthi positions in Yemen

U.S. forces continue striking targets in Yemen as President Trump orders sustained military action against the Houthis until they no longer threaten Red Sea shipping routes or possess the capability to launch missiles at Israel.

BREAKING: In the U.S.'s bombing of the Houthis last night, over 70 Houthi terrorists were eliminated, including high-ranking ones, and several senior IRGC officials as well.

This is what WINNING looks like.

