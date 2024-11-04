WATCH: Village used as Hezbollah stronghold decimated by IDF troops November 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-village-used-as-hezbollah-stronghold-decimated-by-idf-troops/ Email Print Nabatieh, a town in southern Lebanon, was converted into a Hezbollah stronghold, prompting the IDF to clear the area, confiscate all weapons, and destroy it to prevent the terror group from regrouping.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-04-at-10.30.21_dbb53e84.mp4 HezbollahIDFNabatieh