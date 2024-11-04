Search

WATCH: Village used as Hezbollah stronghold decimated by IDF troops

Nabatieh, a town in southern Lebanon, was converted into a Hezbollah stronghold, prompting the IDF to clear the area, confiscate all weapons, and destroy it to prevent the terror group from regrouping.

