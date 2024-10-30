Search

WATCH: Wounded soldiers evacuated from Lebanon and Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wounded-soldiers-evacuated-from-lebanon-and-gaza/
Email Print

Rescue forces have evacuated over 200 injured soldiers from Lebanon, and over 1,600 injured soldiers from the Gaza Strip.

Read  WATCH: IDF releases evidence from over 70 covert raids in Lebanon over recent months

>