WATCH: Wounded soldiers evacuated from Lebanon and Gaza October 30, 2024

Rescue forces have evacuated over 200 injured soldiers from Lebanon, and over 1,600 injured soldiers from the Gaza Strip.

This is footage of an evacuation of an injured IDF soldier in Gaza pic.twitter.com/rVHyGclqzi— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) October 29, 2024

IDF: Footage of Aerial Evacuations of Injured Soldiers From the BattlefieldSince the beginning of the war, the IDF Medical Corps, Unit 669, and IAF rescue helicopters have been providing advanced, life-saving medical care under fire on the battlefield. The forces have evacuated… pic.twitter.com/7HnGs2VeFq— Matthew Feinberg (@thewebbie) October 29, 2024