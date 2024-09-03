Week before 9/11, Islamic terrorists march through Manhattan

Can you imagine what they’ll do on 9/11?

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Could anyone have imagined twenty years ago or even in the darkest days of the Obama administration that Islamic terrorists would feel free to rampage across the streets of Manhattan waving terrorist flags?

But here we are.

No arrests. No FBI agents knocking on their doors. Despite formal condemnations and press releases, the Jihadists know that they have the backing of the Democrats, the Left, and the media. What else do they need?

This is what they’re doing a week before 9/11. Can you imagine what they’ll do on 9/11?

Can you imagine what 9/11 families feel looking at this? The smoke is a deliberate echo of the ash on 9/11. NYPD officers, unable to take meaningful action, are forced to march along with the Islamic terrorists who are terrorizing NYC.

We have gone far beyond treason. Any local or national government going along with this is well in Quisling territory.

We’ve not only been invaded, the enemy is marching through the streets of our cities to proclaim its victory.

Happening Now: Pro-Palestine protesters scale fences to march toward Grand Central lighting smoke bombs and flares as police attempt to catch up, hundreds marching through NYC for Palestine in a national action.* pic.twitter.com/mZ3gxShgKN — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) September 2, 2024

They’re protesting for the right to massacre music festivals. pic.twitter.com/goLlMMerLZ — Max (@MaxNordau) September 2, 2024