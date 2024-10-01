White House: Iran preparing ballistic-missile attack against Israel ‘imminently’

Iranian media depicting ballistic missile launches in an unprecedented attack against Israel. (Twitter Screenshot)

Iran launched a drone and missile attack against Israel in April; nearly all were intercepted.

By JNS

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” a senior White House official told JNS.

A senior White House official told JNS on Tuesday that Iran is “imminently” preparing to attack the State of Israel.

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” the official stated. “We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack.

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” the official added.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday afternoon that Washington had informed Israel of Tehran’s intent to attack, but as of now, no launches had been detected.

