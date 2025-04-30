Wildfires halt torch ceremony as blazes sweep Judean Hills

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out near Moshav Mesilat Zion, April 30, 2025. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

For the first time ever, Israel’s national Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony cancelled as fires prompt mass evacuations, road closures and rising injuries with Israel declaring highest fire alert.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Multiple wildfires broke out on Wednesday across the Judean Hills amid soaring temperatures and fierce winds, forcing evacuations, road closures and the cancellation of Israel’s state Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony.

The most severe blaze ignited in the Eshtaol Forest near Mesilat Zion and Neve Shalom, prompting immediate evacuations. Flames spread rapidly through the parched terrain, intensified by dry weather and gusty conditions.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced the cancellation of the annual torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, citing public safety concerns. “I’ve just concluded a situational assessment with emergency officials,” said Regev. “There is a real danger to human life. I will not take any risks.”

Authorities declared a “Red Torch” emergency level, the highest fire-alert classification, activating national firefighting reserves, aerial reinforcements and logistical support.

Major highways, including sections of Route 1 between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, were shut down as flames advanced toward the road. Videos posted online showed drivers abandoning their vehicles and fleeing on foot, with fire on both sides of the highway.

Meanwhile, a new fire erupted near Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet, threatening residential areas as responders raced to contain additional hotspots across the Jerusalem hills.

According to Magen David Adom, 12 people had been treated for smoke-related injuries. No fatalities were reported as of Wednesday afternoon, but emergency officials remained on high alert.

In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces received a directive to assist in efforts to extinguish the fires, with military personnel and resources deployed to support civilian firefighting crews on the ground.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also requested that military helicopters support the evacuation of civilians trapped in threatened areas.

The Fire and Rescue Authority confirmed that preparations were underway to receive international firefighting assistance.

Greece and Cyprus have committed to sending aircraft to support Israel’s efforts, with Italy, Croatia and Bulgaria also expected to contribute in response to Israel’s formal request for help.

The latest fires come on the heels of two recent incidents: a blaze in the Ein Prat Nature Reserve earlier this week, which required a complex air evacuation of some 100 Orthodox teenagers on a school trip, and a fire near Moshav Ta’oz last week, which consumed nearly 2,500 acres before being brought under control after a 20-hour battle.

Officials are urging the public to avoid forested areas and to follow safety instructions as the spring heatwave persists.