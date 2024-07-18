‘You can’t beat Trump’ – Top Dems urge Biden drop out of race

“I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November,” says prominent Democrat lawmaker.

By World Israel News Staff

Some of the most influential senior members of the Democratic party, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are ramping up the pressure on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race and allow another Democratic candidate to take his place.

According to a CNN report, Pelosi warned Biden that the president that staying in the race would not only mean that the Democrats lose the White House, but potentially the House as well.

Biden’s recent public appearances, including a disastrous performance in a debate against former president Donald Trump and a shaky speech at the NATO conference, have caused his poll numbers to plunge.

But according to reports, Biden has doubled-down on his stance that “only God” can make him withdraw his candidacy.

He told Pelosi that “all the polling he’s seen has pointed to a successful re-election bid,” according to the New York Post.

It’s unclear what polls Biden was referencing, as voter surveys currently indicate a decisive Trump victory – who leads the president in seven key swing states – in November.

Sources told CNN that Biden’s tone in the conversation with Pelosi was “defensive.”

Sen. Schumer also spoke to Biden privately, trying to persuade the president to withdraw, without directly demanding that he do so.

“Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party, and better for the country if he were to bow out,” ABC News reported on Wednesday.

At least 21 Democratic lawmakers have now publicly called on Biden to drop out, including Rep. Adam Schiff (CA.)

In a statement, Schiff called on Biden to “pass the torch” and said that the president withdrawing would be for the greater good.

“Our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November,” he added.