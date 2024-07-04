Biden rules out quitting 2024 race, tells staff he will run ‘to the end’

‘I’m not leaving’ – President Joe Biden rejects growing calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential election, tells campaign staff that he is in the race ‘to the end.’

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden ruled out quitting the presidential race, vowing to campaign staffers that he would be on the ballot this November.

Biden called campaign staff and Democratic National Committee staffers via Zoom on Wednesday, as part of a larger effort to reassure gittery Democrats that his reelection bid remains viable.

The president also spoke with congressional Democrats and Democratic governors, insisting that his frequent gaffes and lethargic appearance during last Thursday’s presidential debate with Donald Trump were not indicative of a broader problem.

In his conversation with campaign aides and DNC staffers Wednesday, Biden told campaign staffers that he will not drop out, and denied rumors of an effort within the party to replace him at the head of the 2024 ticket, two sources told Politico.

“Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can — as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running … no one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win,” Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been floated by some Democrats as a possible replacement for Biden, joined him in the Zoom call.

“We will not back down,” Harris said. “We will follow our president’s lead. We will fight, and we will win.”

At a recent fundraiser in Virginia, President Biden acknowledged he had not performed as well as he had hoped at last week’s debate, but attributed his failure to being physically ill-prepared, following several foreign trips last month.

“I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate,” Biden said during a six-minute address to donors.

“I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”

“It’s not an excuse but an explanation.”